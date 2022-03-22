Daily Dividend Report: SFBS,NRZ,CUZ,SAFE,CMCO,BKE

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on March 21, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable on April 8, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022.

New Residential Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared first quarter 2022 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter 2022. The first quarter common stock dividend is payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 4, 2022.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 3.2% increase over the prior quarter's common dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 14, 2022, to common shareholders of record on April 5, 2022.

Safehold announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.17 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.68 per share and is payable on April 15, 2022 to holders of record on March 31, 2022.

Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.07 per common share, a $0.01 per common share increase from its previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.06. The dividend will be payable on or about May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.5 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 21, 2022, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022, with a payment date of April 28, 2022.

