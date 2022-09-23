Daily Dividend Report: SCVL,DOC,BFS,CHH,DALN

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on October 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2022.

Physicians Realty Trust announced today that the Company's Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. "We are proud to declare and pay our 37th consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 4, 2022.

Saul Centers has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on October 31, 2022, to holders of record on October 17, 2022. The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and represents a $0.04 per share, 7.27% increase over the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors-announces that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on October 3, 2022.

DallasNews announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on September 22, 2022. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022.

