Daily Dividend Report: SCHL,SON,PEG,ALL,AEP

Scholastic is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors today approved a 33% increase in its regular quarterly dividend to $0.20 per share from $0.15 per share on the Company's Class A and Common Stock, commencing with the dividend declared for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 31, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate will now be $0.80 per share.

The Board of Directors of Sonoco today declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022. According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 389th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco's common stock on July 19, 2022, the Company's dividend provides an approximately 3.3 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise today declared a $0.54 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the third quarter of 2022. Public Service Enterprise Group is a publicly traded diversified energy company. Its operating subsidiaries are: PSEG Power, Public Service Electric and Gas Company and PSEG Long Island. All dividends for the third quarter are payable on or before September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on September

Allstate today announced its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 85 cents on each outstanding share of the corporation's common stock, payable in cash on Oct. 3, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 31, 2022.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 78 cents a share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 10, 2022, and is the company's 449th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

