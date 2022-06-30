Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.49 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 29, 2022, to shareholders of record on Aug. 31, 2022.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on June 29, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 149 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2022, to owners of record on July 12, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022.

The New York Times' Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.09 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,GLW,GBCI,AYI,NYT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.