Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,A,MMC,WSM,CUZ,NLY

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

Agilent Technologies, today announced that a quarterly dividend of 19.4 cents per share of common stock will be paid on April 28, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Marsh & McLennan Companies today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.465 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on May 14, 2021, to stockholders of record on April 7, 2021.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a $0.06, or an 11.3% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.59 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 23, 2021. The Board of Directors also approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, which supersedes the remaining outstanding under the company's current share repurchase authorization.

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 3.3% increase over the prior quarter's common dividend. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 19, 2021, to common shareholders of record on April 6, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the first quarter 2021 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable April 30, 2021, to common shareholders of record on March 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 30, 2021.

