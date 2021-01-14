Daily Dividend Report: SBUX,ADP,TGT,SKT,GHC

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 18, 2021.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share payable April 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2021.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of 68 cents per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 17, 2021. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company's 214th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.1775 per share, payable on February 12, 2021 to common shareholders of record on January 29, 2021. "This dividend declaration reflects Tanger's strong liquidity position, with more than $80 million of cash on hand and $600 million of undrawn lines of credit, and the Board's confidence in our business, as demonstrated by the positive traffic and rent collections trends we recently reported," said Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share, payable on February 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2021.

