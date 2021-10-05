Daily Dividend Report: SBR,WDFC,PAA,PAGP,CFBK

Simmons Bank, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.341580 per unit, payable on October 29, 2021, to unit holders of record on October 15, 2021.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on October 4, 2021 a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share, payable Friday, October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings today announced their quarterly distributions with respect to the third quarter of 2021. PAA announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per common unit, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in August 2021. PAGP announced a corresponding quarterly cash distribution of $0.18 per Class A share, which is unchanged from the distribution paid in August 2021.

CF Bankshares, the parent of CFBank, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.04 per share, which represents a 33% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on November 2, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22, 2021. Additionally, the Company is increasing the maximum number of shares that can be repurchased under its previously announced stock repurchase program to 350,000 and extending the program through June 30, 2022.

