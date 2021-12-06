Daily Dividend Report: SAIC,AMGN,ARE,CHH,AES

Science Applications International's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the Company's common stock payable on January 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on March 8, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2022. This represents a 10% increase from that paid in each of the previous four quarters.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021. The common stock dividend for the year ending December 31, 2021, of $4.48 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the year ended December 31, 2020.

Choice Hotels International, one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has approved a 6% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock from $0.225 per share to $0.2375 per share, effective with the dividend payable on January 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 4, 2022. This increase will result in a projected annual dividend rate of $0.95 per annum.

The Board of Directors of AES approved an increase of 5% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1505 per share to $0.1580 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The Company's first quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.1580 per share is payable on February 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2022.

