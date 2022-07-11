Daily Dividend Report: SACH,VMC,LII,CBT,KFFB

Sachem Capital announced today that its board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on July 21, 2022. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2022. Vulcan Materials, a member of the S&P 500 Index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates - primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel - and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete.

The board of directors of Lennox International voted to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2022.

On Friday, July 8, 2022, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2022.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, Kentucky and First Federal Savings Bank of Kentucky, Frankfort, Kentucky, announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 29, 2022. Tony Whitaker, Chairman of the Company, stated that the Board of Directors determined that the payment of the dividend was appropriate in light of the Company's capital position and financial condition.

