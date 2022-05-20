Daily Dividend Report: RYN,CB,HD,KDP,MOS

Rayonier announced today that its board of directors has approved a 5.6% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.285 per common share from $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2022. The Company also announced today that the Company's board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, has declared a second quarter cash distribution of $0.285 per operating partnership unit, which also reflects a 5.6% increase. The cash distribution is payable on June 30, 2022, to holders of record on June 16, 2022.

Chubb announced today that at its 2022 Annual General Meeting, held at the company's offices in Zurich, Switzerland, shareholders approved a 3.75% increase in the company's dividend to $3.32 per share annually, $0.83 per share, per quarter, from $3.20 per share, $0.80 per share, per quarter. This marks the twenty-ninth consecutive annual increase in the company's dividend. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves in four quarterly installments and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2022 proxy statement. The company's Board of Directors declared that shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022, will be entitled to payment of the first installment of $0.83 per share on July 8, 2022.

The Home Depot—, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that its board of directors declared a first quarter cash dividend of $1.90 per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 2, 2022. This is the 141st consecutive quarter the company has paid a cash dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022.

