Daily Dividend Report: RYN,CABO,CCI,WLTW,VNT

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Cable One today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2021.

Crown Castle International announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.33 per common share. The quarterly dividend will be payable on June 30, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2021.

Willis Towers Watson, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on or about June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2021.

Vontier, a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on June 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 3, 2021. Although Vontier expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

