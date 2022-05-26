Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of eight cents or seven per cent, to $1.28 per share, payable on and after August 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2022.

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 23.0 cents per share, an increase of 4.5% from the prior quarterly dividend of 22.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2022. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2021 marked the 26th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 66 years.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share payable August 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2022. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 8 cents per share over the previous level, an increase of approximately 8 percent per share. "The latest increase in our quarterly dividend is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and the success of our Smart Industrial strategy," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "It also shows our confidence in the company's future direction."

BlackRock, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $4.88 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2022.

Ventas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY,DCI,DE,BLK,VTR

