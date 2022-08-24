Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.28 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2022, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2022.

First American Financial (FAF) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per common share, a 2 percent increase over the prior level of 51 cents per common share. The cash dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 8, 2022.

Cisco (CSCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on October 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 5, 2022.

Royal Gold (RGLD) declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 21, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 7, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RY, FAF, CSCO, RGLD

