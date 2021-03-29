Daily Dividend Report: RVSB, GL, IVR

Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) announced that on March 24, 2021, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend will be payable April 21, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2021.

Globe Life (GL) announced that its Board of Directors has raised the quarterly dividend to $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on April 5, 2021. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2021.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on April 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of April 8, 2021.

