Daily Dividend Report: RTX,RICK,UBA,HEI,GNTX

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of 47.5 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 10, 2020, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 14, 2020.

RCI Hospitality Holdings today announced it has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per common share for the Fiscal 2020 third quarter ending June 30, 2020, the same amount as for the year ago third quarter. The 3Q20 dividend is payable June 29, 2020, to holders of record June 18, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 17, 2020. This marks RCI's 18th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

At their quarterly meeting on Friday June 5, 2020, the Directors of Urstadt Biddle Properties, declared quarterly dividends on the Company's Class A Common Stock and Common Stock. The dividends were declared in the amounts of $0.07 for each share of Class A Common Stock and $0.0625 for each share of Common Stock. The dividends are payable July 17, 2020 to stockholders of record on July 3, 2020. The dividends represent the 202nd consecutive quarterly dividend on common shares declared since the Company began operating in 1969.

HEICO today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular, semi-annual cash dividend of $.08 per share payable on both classes of its common stock. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2020. The dividend amount is unchanged from the Company's prior dividend paid in January 2020. The dividend will be HEICO's 84th consecutive semi-annual cash dividend paid since 1979.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 22, 2020, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

