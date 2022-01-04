Daily Dividend Report: RPM,JNJ,OZK,LSI,ALG

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2022. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.3 percent in October 2021 marked its 48th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.8 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $98.00, RPM's dividend yield would be 1.6 percent.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date is February 18, 2022.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.30 per share, up $0.01, or 3.45%, from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 14, 2022. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last forty-six quarters.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today an increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend from $0.86 per share to $1.00 per share or $3.44 to $4.00 annualized. The increase is effective with the quarterly dividend to be paid on January 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 14, 2022. The dividend, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual yield of 2.6%. "The Board is pleased to approve a 16% increase in our quarterly dividend based on our strong operating results, outlook and financial position," said Joe Saffire, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team and platforms are well positioned to continue generating strong cash flow to invest in our technology initiatives, operating platforms, properties and people while also returning capital to shareholders by maintaining our payout ratio."

Alamo Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, approving an increase in the Company's quarterly dividend, from $0.14 per share to $0.18 per share. Payment will be made on February 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2022.

