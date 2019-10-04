Daily Dividend Report: RPM, CVS, ZTS, PSX, LEN

RPM International (RPM) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 31, 2019, to stockholders of record as of October 15, 2019. This payment represents a 2.9 percent increase over the $0.35 quarterly cash dividend paid at this time last year.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 (50 cents) per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 4, 2019, to holders of record on October 24, 2019.

Zoetis (ZTS) has declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.164 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, to holders of record on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Phillips 66 declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2019.

Lennar Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on November 1, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2019.

