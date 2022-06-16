Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.62 per share payable on July 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 8, 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-four cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.94 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2022 of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest. The dividend is to be paid on July 15, 2022. Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 170 properties containing 58,055 apartment homes across the United States.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared a dividend of $0.62 per share of class A common stock with respect to the second quarter of 2022. This dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to increase the regular cash dividend to an annual rate of 40 cents per share, representing a 15.3% increase from the present rate. The first regular quarterly cash dividend at the new rate of 10 cents per share will be paid on July 7, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2022. The per share dividend amounts above reflect the 3-for-2 common stock split effected on March 23, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROP,BMY,CPT,BXMT,WRB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.