Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX

Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6825 per share, payable on January 23, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 9, 2023. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2022, or an expected $0.25 increase on an annual basis, $0.0625 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirtieth consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

AvalonBay Communities, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable January 17, 2023, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of December 30, 2022.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 33 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 30 cents per share and reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 23, 2022. The company also announced that its board has increased the authorization to repurchase the company's Class A common stock by an additional 25 million shares, for a total of approximately 30.8 million shares currently authorized for repurchase. Year-to-date through November 9, 2022, the company has repurchased 11.6 million shares for $1.8 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on January 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.725 per share of common stock. The dividend payment will be made on January 4, 2023 to holders of record on December 14, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ROP,AVB,MAR,TMO,LRCX

