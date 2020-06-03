Daily Dividend Report: ROK,AHC,GEF,GEF.B,WHF,DVN

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, following its regular quarterly review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable September 10, 2020 to shareowners of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

A. H. Belo announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share on June 2, 2020. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Greif, a world leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.44 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.66 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

WhiteHorse Finance today announced that its board of directors has declared a distribution of $0.355 per share with respect to the quarter ending June 30, 2020. The distribution will be payable on July 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of June 19, 2020.

Devon Energy announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Devon's common stock for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on Sept. 30, 2020, at a rate of $0.11 per share based on a record date of Sept. 14, 2020.

