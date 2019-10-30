Daily Dividend Report: ROK, SPG, MPC, TROW, GWW

Rockwell Automation (ROK) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable December 10, 2019 to shareowners of record at the close of business on November 12, 2019.

Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

The Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 20, 2019.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share payable December 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2019.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) declared a cash dividend of $1.44 per share payable on December 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2019.

