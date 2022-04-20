Rogers Communications announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend totaling 50 cents per share on each of its outstanding Class B Non-Voting shares and Class A Voting shares. The declared quarterly dividend will be paid on July 4, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 10, 2022. Such quarterly dividends are only payable as and when declared by Rogers' Board and there is no entitlement to any dividend prior thereto.

Entegris, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on May 4, 2022.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record as of May 2, 2022.

Celanese, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share on its common stock, payable May 12, 2022. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2022.

Flagstar Bancorp, the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable May 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 9, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: RCI,ENTG,NRG,CE,FBC

