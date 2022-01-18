Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,PAYX,BK,MBWM,UNM

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per common share, payable on March 24, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2022.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.66 per share payable February 24, 2022 to shareholders of record January 31, 2022.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors authorized dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.34 per share, payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022.

Mercantile Bank announced today that on January 13, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, payable on March 16, 2022, to holders of record as of March 4, 2022. The $0.31 cash dividend represents an increase of over 3 percent from the $0.30 regular cash dividend paid during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Effective January 14, 2022, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid February 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of January 28, 2022.

