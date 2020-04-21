Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,NEM,LMRK,PEG,PCAR

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, payable on June 25, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020.

Newmont today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable on June 18, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2020. Consistent with the Company's prior announcement to significantly increase its industry leading dividend, the first quarter 2020 dividend declared represents an increase of 79 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner approved a distribution of $0.20 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is payable on May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2020. This distribution amount, which is a reduction from the $0.3675 per unit in the previous quarter, represents on an annualized basis $17.0 million of additional cash available to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our long-term financial flexibility.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.49 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2020. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2020.

PACCAR's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-two cents per share, payable on June 2, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2020.

