Daily Dividend Report: QCOM,CAT,O,CTAS,FAST

Qualcomm today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on June 23, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and eleven cents per share of common stock, payable May 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 28 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 622nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share, is payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date for May's dividend is April 29, 2022.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 38 years ago in 1983.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.31 per share to be paid in cash on May 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2022. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

