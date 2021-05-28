Daily Dividend Report: PXD,TJX,LYB,LOW,EXR

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share on Pioneer's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable July 14, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.

TJX announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2021.

LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share, representing a 7.6 percent increase over the company's first quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend will be paid June 14, 2021 to shareholders of record June 7, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of June 4, 2021.

The board of directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eighty cents per share, payable August 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2021. Based on its confidence in the company's continued business momentum, its growth trajectory and strong cash flow generation, the board of directors approved a 33 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend. Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961, and it has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.

Extra Space Storage announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2021. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.