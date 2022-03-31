Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable on April 18, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 11, 2022.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share on its common stocks, payable April 25, 2022 to shareholders of record April 11, 2022. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $1.48 per share represents an increase of 9% over the annual dividend of $1.36 per share paid in fiscal year 2021. This is the 98th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Today AVANGRID announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share on its Common Stock. This dividend is payable July 1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 3, 2022.

Glacier Bancorp's Board of Directors, at a meeting held on March 30, 2022, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 148 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on April 21, 2022, to owners of record on April 12, 2022.

InterDigital, a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on April 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PWR,MKC,AGR,GBCI,IDCC

