Daily Dividend Report: PWR,LW,CERN,KBR,AYI

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of April 6, 2021.

Lamb Weston Holdings announced today an expansion of french fry processing capacity in China and the declaration of its quarterly dividend. The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.235 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on June 4, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 7, 2021.

Cerner, a global health care technology company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.22 per issued and outstanding share. The cash dividend will be payable on April 20, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021.

KBR announced today its Board of Directors has authorized a 10% increase to its quarterly dividend. A dividend of $0.11 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, will be paid on April 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on April 5, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on April 16, 2021.

