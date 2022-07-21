Daily Dividend Report: PPG,BAC,KMI,KO,SHW

The Board of Directors of PPG today approved a 3-cents-per-share increase in the company's dividend, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share. The increase is payable Sept. 10 to shareholders of record Aug. 10. This payment, coupled with the payment of a similar quarterly dividend in December, will mark 51 consecutive years of annual increases in the company's dividend. The December dividend remains subject to approval from PPG's Board of Directors in October. PPG's prior quarterly dividend was 59 cents per share. "We are pleased to continue PPG's legacy of rewarding our shareholders with an increase in our per share dividend, reflecting the continued, strong confidence that PPG's Board and management team have in our ability to generate and grow our operating cash flow," said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. This marks the company's 496th consecutive dividend payment. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, the company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.22 per share, up $0.01 from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of September 2, 2022.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.2775 per share for the second quarter, $1.11 annualized, payable on August 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the second quarter of 2021.

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 3, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 19, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PPG,BAC,KMI,KO,SHW

