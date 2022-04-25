Daily Dividend Report: POR,SLG,FELE,SWK,CNP

On April 22, 2022, the board of directors of Portland General Electric approved an increase in the annual dividend of 5.2%, or $0.09 per share, declaring a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.4525 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 27, 2022.

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.3108 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share payable May 19, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 5, 2022.

Stanley Black & Decker announced today that its Board of Directors approved a regular second quarter cash dividend of $0.79 per common share. This extends the company's record for the longest consecutive annual and quarterly dividend payments among industrial companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

CenterPoint Energy's board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1700 per share on issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on June 9, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 19, 2022.

