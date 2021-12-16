Daily Dividend Report: PNW,T,O,BCPC,WGO

Pinnacle West Capital's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 1, 2022.

The board of directors of AT&T today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share on the company's common shares. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2022, to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on January 10, 2022.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2465 per share from $0.246 per share. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022. This is the 114th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for January's dividend is December 31, 2021. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.958 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.952 per share. "As we approach the end of 2021, I'm pleased that our Board of Directors has once again determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the monthly dividend," said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. "This will be our 114th dividend increase since 1994 and is in line with our mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. With the payment of the January dividend, we will have made 618 consecutive monthly dividend payments throughout our 52-year operating history."

Balchem today announced that on December 15, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its shares of common stock equal to $0.64 per share on the Company's issued and outstanding Common Stock, to be payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2021. This dividend represents an 10.3% increase over last year's annual dividend.

Winnebago Industries, a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on December 15, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on January 26, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on January 12, 2022. With this announcement, Winnebago Industries has paid a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of record for the last 30 quarters.

