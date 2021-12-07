Daily Dividend Report: PNR,TJX,GNTX,ENB,BDN

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on February 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022. This dividend reflects a 5 percent increase in the company's regular cash dividend rate, from $0.20 per share; 2022 will mark the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.26 per share payable March 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable January 19, 2022, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on January 7, 2022.

Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.860 per common share, payable on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-seventh consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

Brandywine Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit payable on January 19, 2022, to holders of record on January 5, 2022. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.76 per share.

