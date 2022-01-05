Daily Dividend Report: PNC,MVO,DUK,PFLT,LXFR

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.25 per share. The dividend, with a payment date of Feb. 5, 2022, will be payable the next business day to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 18, 2022.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the fourth quarterly payment period ended December 31, 2021. Unitholders of record on January 14, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $4,715,000 or $0.41 per unit payable January 25, 2022.

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.985 per share. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 18, 2022.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital declares its monthly distribution for January 2022 of $0.095 per share, payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 18, 2022. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of 12.5 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on February 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business January 14, 2022.

