Daily Dividend Report: PNC,C,LSI,RPM,EFC

The board of directors of PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage is $2.96 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 3.4%. The dividend will be paid on April 26, 2021 to Shareholders of record on April 14, 2021.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on April 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2021.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.14 per common share, payable on May 25, 2021 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2021. This dividend represents an increase of 40% as compared to the Company's previously declared monthly common dividend.

