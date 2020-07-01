Daily Dividend Report: PNC, GIS, BEN, NYT, WSO

PNC declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business July 17, 2020.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable August 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2020.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.27 per share payable on July 27, 2020 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on July 15, 2020.

The New York Times Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.06 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on July 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Watsco has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.775 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on July 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.