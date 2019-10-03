Daily Dividend Report: PNC, CSX, IR, LSI, BBBY

The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable Nov. 5, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 17, 2019.

CSX Corporation (CSX) approved a $0.24 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Ingersoll-Rand (IR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable December 31, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 6, 2019.

Life Storage (LSI) announced a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. The annualized dividend of Life Storage, Inc. is $4.00 per share that, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual rate of approximately 3.8%. The dividend will be paid on October 28, 2019 to Shareholders of record on October 15, 2019.

Bed Bath & Beyond declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share payable on January 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2019.

