Daily Dividend Report: PM,GE,UDR,WSM,OC

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 30, 2022.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 27, 2022.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share, payable in cash on August 1, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 11, 2022. The August 1, 2022 dividend will be the 199th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 22, 2022.

Owens Corning today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2022.

