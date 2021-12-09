Daily Dividend Report: PM,AXP,SYK,DE,MO,JCI

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per common share, payable on January 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.695 per share payable January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021, representing an increase of 10.3% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

The Deere Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable February 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Altria Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share, payable on January 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 22, 2021.

Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced an increase to its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per common share, from $0.27 previously, representing an increase of 26 percent. The increase will be effective from the fiscal first quarter dividend payment, which was approved by the Board of Directors today and will be payable on January 14, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

