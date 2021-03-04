Daily Dividend Report: PM,AMGN,GD,HES,HRB

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 19, 2021.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.76 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2021. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2021, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 9, 2021. This is the 24th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents an 8.2% increase over last year's dividend.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on March 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2021.

H&R Block today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

