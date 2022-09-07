Douglas Dynamics, North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The declared dividend will be paid on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2022.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share payable on Sept. 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2022.

Lamar Advertising, a leading owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share payable on September 30, 2022 to stockholders of record of Lamar's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on September 19, 2022.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust today announced a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The distribution will be payable on September 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business September 19, 2022. Additionally, starting October 1, 2022, NXDT will begin declaring dividends on a quarterly basis, in line with the majority of publicly traded REITs.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PLOW,HMN,LAMR,NXDT

