Daily Dividend Report: PKI,UPS,CB,SCI,ASH

Parkland announces that a dividend of $0.1012 per share will be paid on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 21, 2020. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is August 20, 2020.

The UPS Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2020 to shareowners of record on August 24, 2020. For a half century, UPS has kept its dividend stable or increased it, showcasing a hallmark of financial strength and a sustained commitment to shareholder value. In the last two decades alone, UPS has more than quadrupled the dividend.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.78 per share, payable on October 9, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 18, 2020. The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2020 proxy statement. This will be the second installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 20, 2020.

Service Corporation International, the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of nineteen cents per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends, and the establishment of record and payment dates, are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors each quarter after its review of the Company's financial performance.

The board of directors of Ashland Global Holdings has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020. As of July 31, 2020, there were 60,542,901 shares of Ashland common stock outstanding.

