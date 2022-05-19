Packaging Corporation of America announced today that it intends to increase the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock to an annual payout of $5.00 per share from $4.00 per share, a 25% increase. The first quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share will be paid to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022 with a payment date of July 15, 2022. Future declaration of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination by PCA's Board of Directors.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.43 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on July 8, 2022 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 48.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable July 20, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that on May 18, 2022, its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share, payable on July 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKG,AMT,XEL,APD,TMO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.