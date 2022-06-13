The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable August 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022. Park has paid 37 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular, quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend. The Company has paid approximately $554 million in cash dividends, or $27.05 per share, since the beginning of its 2005 fiscal year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on the Company's Class A common stock and the Company's Class C common stock for the second quarter of 2022, in each case in the amount of $0.1625 per share. The Common Dividends will be payable in cash on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 to stockholders, Series C Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, June 24, 2022.

Omega Flex today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share payable on July 5, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 24, 2022. Kevin R. Hoben, the Company's chairman stated that: "The sustained growth of Omega Flex, Inc. recommended an increase in the regular quarterly dividend. As the Company emerges from this challenging time for the country and the economy, this increase is the best indication of our belief in the Company's ability to weather this storm."

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund announced the declaration of its distribution for the month of June 2022 of $0.0975 per common share. The dividend will be payable June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 21, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKE,BRG,OFLX,ARES

