Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.16 per share cash dividend payable on April 20, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.245 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2022.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced guidance on the April 2022 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2022.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals declared a distribution of $0.01 per common share of the Company. The distribution is payable on May 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022. Due to a continued low level of dividends received by the portfolio, this distribution will be paid from undistributed realized gains. The Company has paid uninterrupted distributions since 1959.

NorthEast Community Bancorp announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per common share. The dividend will be paid on or about May 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 8, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PKBK,LW,ARR,ASA,NECB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.