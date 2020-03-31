Daily Dividend Report: PKBK,GWRS,NRZ,MFNC

Parke Bancorp today announced the declaration of a $0.16 per share cash dividend payable on April 24, 2020, to its stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2020.

Global Water Resources a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.0241 per common share, an annualized amount of $0.2892 per share, which will be payable on April 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020.

New Residential Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared first quarter 2020 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share for the first quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2020 to common shareholders of record on April 15, 2020.

Mackinac Financial, the bank holding company for mBank, announced the approval of a cash dividend by its Board of Directors on March 31, 2020. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.14 per common share for the first quarter of 2020, payable April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record at April 15, 2020. The dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter's dividend.

