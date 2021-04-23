Daily Dividend Report: PH,JBHT,BAC,SYF,TXN

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021. The dividend is payable June 4, 2021. The dividend represents a 17% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per common share and is the company's 284th consecutive quarterly dividend. "This dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in our financial position and our continued ability to generate strong cash flows throughout the business cycle," said Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We remain committed to maintaining our record of increasing our annual dividend payout which now stands at 65 consecutive fiscal years and is among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index."

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.30, thirty cents, per common share, a 7.1% increase over the prior quarter and an 11.1% increase over the prior year quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on May 7, 2021 and will be paid on May 21, 2021.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 4, 2021.

Synchrony Financial announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, payable on May 13, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of common stock, payable May 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 3, 2021.

