Daily Dividend Report: PG,ACI,AON,STAG,MMS

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7907 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 16, 2021 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 22, 2021, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 22, 2021.

Albertsons today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.10 per share of Class A common stock and Class A-1 common stock. The cash dividend is consistent with the Company's dividend policy established in connection with its initial public offering. The cash dividend is payable on February 10, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2021.

AON, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of STAG Industrial increased the monthly common stock dividend to $0.120833, which equates to an annualized dividend of $1.45. The dividend is payable February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 29, 2021.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

