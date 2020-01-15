Daily Dividend Report: PG, MMC, O, IP, NNN

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7459 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 18, 2020 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 24, 2020, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 24, 2020.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.455 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on February 14, 2020, to stockholders of record on January 29, 2020.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2325 per share from $0.2275 per share. The dividend is payable on February 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2020. The ex-dividend date for February's dividend is January 31, 2020.

International Paper (IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $ 0.5125 per share for the period from January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 16, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2020.

National Retail Properties (NNN) declared a quarterly dividend of 51.5 cents per share payable February 14, 2020 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.