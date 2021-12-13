Daily Dividend Report: PFE,ABT,CSCO,GE,MDLZ

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock to $0.40 for the first-quarter 2022 dividend, payable March 4, 2022, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 28, 2022. The first-quarter 2022 cash dividend will be the 333rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer. "The increase in dividend is a direct reflection of our strong financial performance and continued confidence in our current product portfolio and R&D pipeline," said Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Abbott today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend, marking the company's 50th consecutive year of dividend growth. Abbott's quarterly common dividend has been increased to 47 cents per share, a 4.4% increase that follows a 25% increase to the company's quarterly dividend in 2021. It will be the 392nd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 14, 2022. Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

Cisco today announced that on December 12, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on January 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on October 27, 2021.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2021.

