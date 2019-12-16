Daily Dividend Report: PFE, ERIE, ZBH, HST, WST

Pfizer (PFE) declared a 38-cent per share first-quarter 2020 dividend on the company's common stock, payable March 6, 2020 to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020. Pfizer increased the dividend over the fourth-quarter 2019 dividend by approximately 6 percent to 38 cents from 36 cents per share.

Erie Indemnity agreed to increase the regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.90 to $0.965 on each Class A share and from $135.00 to $144.75 on each Class B share. This represents a 7.2 percent increase in the payout per share over the current dividend rate. The next quarterly dividend is payable Jan. 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, 2020, with a dividend ex-date of Jan. 6, 2020.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 27, 2019.

Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and a special dividend of $0.05 per share, bringing the total dividends declared for the year to $0.85 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2019.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) has approved a first-quarter 2020 dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 5, 2020, to shareholders of record as of January 22, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.